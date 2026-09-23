Anheuser-Busch investing $23 million in Fort Collins brewery to increase production, expand training

Anheuser-Busch announced this week it is investing $23 million in its Fort Collins facility to increase production and expand local manufacturing training.

According to the company, the announcement is part of Anheuser-Busch's "Brewing Futures" initiative, where it is investing $600 million for U.S. operations.

The investment in the Fort Collins facility will help expand capacity to produce Michelob Ultra, which includes adding capabilities to produce 25-ounce cans to meet growing demand.

It will also increase retail capacity, strengthen transportation capabilities and route to market.

“Our investment in the Fort Collins Brewery strengthens our ability to brew and deliver the world-class beers consumers know and love, including Michelob ULTRA. As a proud American manufacturer, investments at this scale help fuel economic growth, create and sustain high-quality jobs, and reinforce our long-term commitment to the communities where we live and work," Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement.

The company will also open a new technical skills training center inside the Fort Collins brewery that will be used to upskill operators and technicians in electrical and mechanical systems associated with brewing equipment. The goal is to upskill more than 90% of its workforce over the next five years.