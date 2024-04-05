Anesthesiologist in Glenwood Springs charged with 4 counts of unlawful sexual contact

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — An anesthesiologist in Glenwood Springs has been charged with multiple counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Mark R. Young, 54, of Glenwood Springs, was arrested on three charges of unlawful sexual contact and one charge of unlawful sexual contact of an at-risk person.

On Dec. 20, 2022, officers with the Glenwood Springs Police Department took a report about a potential sexual assault that happened at APEX Ketamine Therapy. A woman reported that after more than two years of ketamine infusion treatments with Young, "he made sexually inappropriate comments and made unlawful sexual contact after administration of her medication on her last visit," the police department said.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Young.

He was booked into the Garfield County Jail on April 1 on the four charges.

The police department said based on a multitude of factors — including the location, history and more — they are working to talk with anybody else who may have been victimized. Those individuals can call the police department at 970-384-6500.

According to his most recent licensing documentation from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, he is board certified in anesthesiology. That document reads that he received disciplinary action in 2012 in Colorado and a restriction or suspension in 2023, though the details on both are unknown.

No other details were immediately available.