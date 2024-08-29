Amid fire restrictions, Larimer Co. crews extinguish grass fire sparked by ember from prohibited burn bin

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An extinguished grass fire near Fort Collins was sparked by an ember from a prohibited burn bin, and officials noted that it "could have been a very different story."

Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) posted on social media that it had extinguished a grass fire north of Fort Collins, along the 4300 block of Feather Court, which is north of Fort Collins and about two miles away from Ted's Place on U.S. 287.

Poudre Fire Authority

At one point, flames were 10 feet tall, PFA said. Firefighters were able to extinguish it and then began checking for hot spots.

The department said an ember from a burn bin caused the fire. Burning is currently not allowed in the area. The fire then spread near multiple buildings, but PFA said its crews were able to protect several homes and outbuildings.

PFA said the grass in the area had been recently mowed, which helped firefighters.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 29, 11am

"If this grass had been taller, this could have been a very different story," a crew member said.

Colorado has multiple fire restrictions and bans still in place. Larimer County voted on July 31 to adopt fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County to last through 8 a.m. on Aug. 31. This means open fires and contained fires are not allowed.