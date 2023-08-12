Watch Now
Ambulance comes upon fatal dirt bike crash victim in Fort Collins

<p>FILE image</p>
Posted at 2:33 PM, Aug 12, 2023
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An ambulance came upon a fatal dirt bike crash victim in Fort Collins early Saturday morning, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

A Poudre Valley ambulance was driving in the area of City Park Avenue and Westward Drive when they located a man laying in the northbound lane on City Park Avenue with critical injuries from the crash.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have determined the man was riding an unregistered dirt bike southbound on City Park Avenue when he collided with an unoccupied legally parked car at this intersection.

The man was ejected from the dirt bike and came to rest in the northbound lane. The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Fort Collins Police are asking motorcycle riders to please utilize the proper safety equipment while riding motorcycles.

