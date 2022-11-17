Amber Alert issued for missing Wyoming teen

CASPER, Wy. — An Amber Alert was issued in Wyoming on Thursday morning for a 14-year-old girl.

The Casper Police Department in Wyoming, which is located about 125 miles north of the Wyoming-Colorado line, said it is searching for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt.

According to the alert, authorities believe she is with 36-year-old James Martin.

Wyoming Amber Alert James Martin

Pratt was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Casper High School.

They may be traveling in a black Ford F-150 with Wyoming plates 1T36929. The car has "Star Wars" stickers. The below picture of the truck is a stock photo.

Wyoming Amber Alert

They might be headed to Montana, authorities said.

Pratt is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 109 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up with a white undershirt, black leggings, and brown knee-high boots.

Martin is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing between 260 and 300 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anybody who sees them is asked to call 911 or the Casper Police Department at 307-235- 8278.