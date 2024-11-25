AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old allegedly abducted in Lakewood, last seen in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A 7-year-old has been reportedly abducted by a 26-year-old woman, and the two were last seen in Otero County after a shooting in Lakewood, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Lakewood Police Department.

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday shortly before 2 p.m.

Around 6 a.m. Monday morning, officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to an incident, possibly involving domestic violence, that had happened along the 1700 block of Kendall Street in Lakewood, said Lindsey Witzel, spokesperson for the police department. When police arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

That individual was later identified as the 7-year-old's father. CBI identified the boy as Uriah Saye Jr., but did not name the father.

Lakewood police did not identify the alleged shooter, but said Crystal Denmon, 26, took Saye from the scene. It's not yet clear if Denmon is the alleged shooter. She is not the boy's biological mother, Witzel said.

Police said they believe Denmon and the gunshot victim know each other.

Denmon and Saye were last seen in Cheraw in Otero County — which is about 8 miles north of La Junta — around 12:50 p.m. Monday in a 2012 white Ford Focus with a temporary Colorado license plate tag of 681-2186, CBI said.



Denmon is considered armed and dangerous, CBI said, and warned anybody who sees her to not contact her.

Saye is described in the CBI alert as a Black male, standing 4 feet and 8 inches tall and is 78 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Denmon is a Black woman standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

According to Colorado law, AMBER Alerts define an abducted child as somebody:



17 years old or younger

In immediate danger or serious bodily harm

In addition, authorities must have enough descriptive information about the child to issue an alert, and the activation must come from a request from local law enforcement or an AMBER designee from another state. Learn more here.