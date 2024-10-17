Police find Pueblo teen who was inside vehicle when it was stolen by unknown man

UPDATE: The 13-year-old girl has been found safe, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The AMBER Alert has been deactivated.

PUEBLO, Colo. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen by an unknown man in Pueblo Wednesday evening.

The Pueblo Police Department said the girl was in a 2005 F-250 when it was stolen by an unknown man in the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 7 p.m. The truck has been located, but the teen and the man have not been located.

The vehicle was recovered in the 1100 block of Cypress Street, according to Pueblo police. Authorities believe Sandra is in danger.

The girl is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

