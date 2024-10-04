Amazon looking to hire 4,000 Coloradans ahead of the holiday season

DENVER — Amazon is looking to hire 4,000 Coloradans ahead of the holiday season.

The openings include full-time, part-time and seasonal roles. The company said it is looking to hire 2,000 people in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area and 1,000 in Colorado Springs.

In its announcement Thursday, Amazon said its seasonal jobs offer competitive pay, typically starting at $18 per hour, and flexible schedules. There is also an opportunity for seasonal employees to transition into full-time employment after the holidays, according to the company.

In September, Amazon announced an increase in pay for hourly employees. Beginning this month, front-line employees will receive an increase of $1.50 per hour, bringing the average base pay to more than $22 per hour, according to the company.

Those interested in applying for open positions can visit Amazon's job board or text NEWJOB to 31432 for job alerts. Amazon said seasonal roles are posted throughout the holiday season.