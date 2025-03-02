Altitude Sports unveils new set at Ball Arena

DENVER — As the Colorado Avalanche strives for excellence on the ice, Altitude Sports is also elevating its game at Ball Arena.

The in-house sports network unveiled a new set late last year, where it will produce post-game shows that aim to create a more immersive experience for fans.

After 19 years in Section 136, Altitude has relocated and built a new set at the Colorado Social on the club level of Ball Arena. The set features the second-largest screen in the arena, just behind the jumbotron. The new space invites fans to interact and engage with the show and its numerous guests.

"This is a great opportunity to bring them literally right into the show and feel like they're part of it," said Kyle Keefe, a host for Altitude Sports.

Altitude Sports has transformed its post-game shows into events by encouraging fans to remain at Ball Arena for an additional hour after games. According to Matt Krol, senior vice president of Altitude Sports, this initiative aims to add more value to the cost of admission.

"I wanted to make it an event. Fans pay a lot for tickets, and this is another opportunity for them to have an hour of enjoyment after the game," said Krol.

The new set allows fans to watch the show's production up close. Krol noted that the interactive aspects are crucial to the experience. Fans can ask questions live during the show, creating an inviting atmosphere.

"You never know who's going to show up," he said, citing past appearances by athletes such as Jake Plummer, Olympic gold medalist Mallory Swanson, and NHL stars like Peter Forsberg and Joe Sakic.

For fans like Sandra Scofield, the new setup has allowed her to engage with her favorite teams.

"It's a huge opportunity to be up here. It used to be that you had to watch from the suite. You really couldn't interact with them," she said. "Having to be up close has been amazing. It's a great fan experience for sure."

As the Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets continue their seasons, Altitude Sports hopes that the new set will enhance the immediate experience after games and foster a deeper connection between fans and players.

"At the end of the day, we want to surprise the fans and create a shared experience that extends beyond the game," said Krol.

For now, fans looking to enjoy a unique blend of post-game analysis and chances to interact with their favorite athletes can head to the new set at Ball Arena—where, as Krol puts it, "the beverages are still flowing" as they wait out the traffic.