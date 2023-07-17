Watch Now
Alleged thieves steal disabled Aurora woman's mobility scooter

Police seek the public’s help in identifying two men caught on a surveillance camera allegedly stealing a disabled Aurora woman’s motorized mobility scooter.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 17, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Police seek the public’s help in identifying two men caught on a surveillance camera allegedly stealing a disabled Aurora woman’s motorized mobility scooter.

Aurora police tweeted photos and details of the alleged May 25 theft.

Police said the incident happened in Aurora’s Del Mar Parkway neighborhood in the 1300 block of Jamaica Street, but did not specify a time.

Aurora investigators said it is believed the two suspects could live in the same area as the alleged theft.

In photos from the surveillance video, the two men could be seen loading the mobility scooter into the back of a silver or light-colored SUV.

There was no other information released. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

