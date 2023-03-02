Wheat Ridge woman reunited with dog allegedly stolen from yard

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge woman was reunited with one of her two dogs that were reportedly stolen from her yard several weeks ago, the Wheat Ridge Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday.

Her second dog, Scooter, remains missing.

The woman’s two bulldogs were allegedly stolen from her yard at West 35th and Kipling Street shortly after her husband died, police said. The woman suspected a relative of her late husband was responsible.

Police said they later found one of the dogs at the relative’s home and arranged for that person to return the dog to its rightful owner. Police said that person could face charges.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Scooter, a black and white French bulldog with a crooked tail.

Wheat Ridge police Scooter

If you have any information about Scooter's whereabouts, please reach out to Detective Smith: ksmith@ci.wheatridge.co.us