Alleged home intruder shot, killed in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a deadly shooting of an alleged home intruder.

Officers were called to a home in the 5300 block of E. 64th Avenue sometime overnight Saturday and found a man dead inside the house.

The homeowner told police he shot the man after he was attacked during a home invasion.

Police said the homeowner sustained minor injuries during the attack.

The Commerce City Police Department said it would not release additional details about the case, citing the active investigation.

The Adams County Coroner will identify the deceased at a later time.