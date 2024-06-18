Watch Now
Alleged DUI driver accused of striking multiple cars, light pole in Douglas County grocery store parking lot

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 18, 2024

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An alleged DUI driver was arrested after they reportedly struck multiple cars and a light pole in the parking lot of a Douglas County grocery store.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, around 3 p.m. Monday, dispatch received multiple calls about a driver who had several cars in the parking lot. The vehicle finally stopped after it stuck a cement barrier/ light pole.

The same driver allegedly struck several cars in the 600 block of Burgundy Street in Highlands Ranch.

No one was injured. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), reckless driving and failure to notify police of an accident.

