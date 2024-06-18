Alleged DUI driver accused of striking multiple cars, light pole in Douglas County grocery store parking lot

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An alleged DUI driver was arrested after they reportedly struck multiple cars and a light pole in the parking lot of a Douglas County grocery store.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, around 3 p.m. Monday, dispatch received multiple calls about a driver who had several cars in the parking lot. The vehicle finally stopped after it stuck a cement barrier/ light pole.

The same driver allegedly struck several cars in the 600 block of Burgundy Street in Highlands Ranch.

Yesterday, a dangerous DUI driver was arrested after hitting multiple cars and a light pole in the parking lot of a grocery store. All this occurred before 3 p.m.#DCSO dispatch first received multiple calls about this driver, who, after hitting several cars in the parking lot,… pic.twitter.com/zvshCmu0oC — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 18, 2024

No one was injured. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), reckless driving and failure to notify police of an accident.