All lanes of I-70 closed near Rifle for large brush fire near interstate

Raquel Raclette/Unsplash
Burned Out: The reality of year-round wildfires in Colorado | A Denver7 special
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed near Rifle as a large brush fire burns near the interstate, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

All lanes of I-70 are closed between exit 75 in Parachute and exit 90 in Rifle.

CDOT said I-70 will stay closed "until further notice."

"Please plan for delays and use EXTREME CAUTION as conditions are changing rapidly," CDOT wrote in its closure alert.

Evacuations were initially in place for the Rulison area, which is about 8.5 miles west of Rifle, but the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said as of 8:05 p.m., they had been lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Colorado's wildfire season has grown beyond the traditional "wildfire season." But amid the smoke is hope as communities rally to protect themselves and new tech emerges. Last fall, Denver7 explored this in our special "Burned Out."

