All lanes of I-70 closed in Eagle County due to head-on crash

Posted at 2:09 PM, Sep 07, 2023
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — All lanes across a 30-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Eagle County are closed due to a crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closure lasts between exit 163, which is two miles west of Edwards, and exit 147, about three miles east of Eagle.

In addition, US Highway 6 is closed between Wolcott and Eagle in both directions.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said there was a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 6 at mile marker 155 in Wolcott. That collision sparked a "wildfire," the sheriff's office said.

CDOT is recommending the below alternate route. The northern route goes up to Craig and Steamboat and the southern route goes down to Aspen and Twin Lakes.

