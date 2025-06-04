I-70 closed between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass due to multi-vehicle crash; WB to stay closed overnight

All lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between Silverthorne and the exit for Loveland Pass due to a crash that sent three people to a hospital, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), and westbound lanes will stay closed overnight.

CDOT said two tractor trailers, as well as other vehicles, were involved in the crash, which happened at milepost 209 along the interstate.

According to initial reports collected by Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the driver of a semi-truck in the westbound lanes collided with another semi at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, causing both to crash into the eastbound lanes and roll over. One of the semis also hit other vehicles.

Three people were transported to a hospital, CSP said.

CDOT said westbound lanes will stay closed overnight so crews can repair about 1,500 feet of damaged guardrail.

The eastbound lanes will likely remain closed for a "prolonged period," CSP said. CDOT added that one of the semis had been carrying glass products, so crews need to clean that off the road.

CSP said both semi trucks are blocking the interstate as of 5:15 p.m.

Few other details are available on the crash, but Denver7 is working to learn more.

Some vehicles with Mountain Recovery, a towing service in the area, were spotted at the scene.

Drivers should use Highway 6 over Loveland Pass to get around this closure. CSP also recommends Highway 9 south from Frisco to Highway 285.

This is a developing story and will be updated.