All lanes of Highway 24 south of Minturn are closed due to avalanche

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — All lanes of Highway 24 are closed south of Minturn due to an avalanche.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closures stretches between Forest Service Road 762 and Eagle River.

No other details were immediately available. Denver7 is working to learn more.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday for mountain communities with possible snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. Travel impacts will worsen Wednesday afternoon and evening with lighter snow overnight into Thursday morning for the plains.

