All lanes of Highway 24 south of Minturn are closed due to avalanche

Expect a big temperature plunge as a classic springtime winter storm moves across Colorado dumping snow in the mountains bringing the chance for light snow in the Denver metro area over the next 24 hours. The changing conditions could impact the Thursday morning and afternoon commute. A winter weather advisory goes into effect starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday for mountain communities, including in Rocky Mountain National park, for possible snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service Office in Boulder.
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — All lanes of Highway 24 are closed south of Minturn due to an avalanche.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closures stretches between Forest Service Road 762 and Eagle River.

No other details were immediately available. Denver7 is working to learn more.

Denver weather: What to expect as snow, plunging temps blow through

A winter weather advisory will go into effect starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday for mountain communities with possible snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. Travel impacts will worsen Wednesday afternoon and evening with lighter snow overnight into Thursday morning for the plains.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

