All flights in and out of Aspen Airport canceled due to wildfire

All flights in and out of the Aspen Airport were suspended Wednesday evening due to a wildfire burning near the airport's airspace.

Airport officials first announced the suspension at ASE just before 5 p.m., and said SkyWest had canceled all flights for the rest of the day just after 6:30 p.m.

Travelers should check with their airlines for flight updates and rescheduling, airport officials said.

There was no estimated time for reopening as of the 6:32 p.m. update.

U.S. Forest Service officials first reported a fire burning 3.5 miles southwest of Ruedi Reservoir around 4 p.m. Wednesday. As of 7 p.m. p.m., the fire, dubbed the Kittle Fire, was burning 20 acres, according to forest service officials.

No structures are currently threatened and no evacuations are in place, Forest Service officials said Wednesday at 7 p.m. The fire is burning in brush and aspens.

"Four single engine air tankers, a heavy helicopter and an air attack coordination plane are working the fire from the air, supporting four smokejumpers, four heli-rappellers and engine crews," Forest Service officials said in a post. "Two 20-person hand crews are enroute."