DENVER — Colorado authorities issued an alert for an endangered missing Thornton woman.

Debra Devult, 66, was last seen Friday on foot in the 10300 block of York Street in Thornton.

Devult has long gray hair, hazel eyes and walks with a hunch, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation bulletin.

If seen call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5156.