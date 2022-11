DENVER — Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 70-year-old Aurora woman with dementia.

Victoria Montalvo-Bautista was last seen Sunday in the area of South Parker Road and South Peoria Street in Aurora. She was on foot.

Police are concerned because of the cold temperatures.

Montalvo-Bautista was wearing a brown sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and a black backpack. She is a 5-feet tall, 80-pound Hispanic woman.

If seen call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6110.