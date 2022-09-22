Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Grand Junction man with dementia

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 84-year-old Grand Junction man with dementia.

Calvin Manning drove away from his assisted living facility at 7 a.m. Tuesday and hasn't been seen since. The facility is located at 2835 Patterson Road in Grand Junction.

Manning has dementia and has not taken his medication. He also has violent tendencies, according to CBI.

Manning is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2006 Volvo XC90 with Colorado temporary license plate 4538408.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Grand Junction Police Department at 970-773-0707.