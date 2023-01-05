Alamosa High School athletic director dies after accident at his home on New Year's Day

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Alamosa High School Athletic Director Erik Melgoza died Wednesday after he was injured during a fall, the Alamosa School District announced.

"Erik's impact on the Alamosa School District will be long lasting. He will be greatly missed. We offer our greatest sympathy to all who are impacted by this tragedy," Superintendent Diana Jones said in a press release.

Melgoza also coached the Alamosa HS girls basketball team, according to the Kiowa County Independent. He previously taught and coached in Lamar, according to the Lamar Sports Booster Club. The group noted his impact on the community as a teacher, coach and friend to all.

He suffered a traumatic head injury on New Year's Day and passed on Wednesday surrounded by his family, the booster club said in its Facebook post.

Melgoza was a student-athlete at Eads High School in the 1980s, and led the Lamar Lady Savages basketball team to a state championship in 2017, according to the Kiowa County Independent.

The Kiowa County Independent said he was a "friend and champion for young athletes near and far."

Funeral arrangements are pending.