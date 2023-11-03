Alamosa County deputy fatally shoots man with knife on Halloween

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Alamosa Police Department are conducting an investigation after an Alamosa County deputy fatally shot a man with a knife on Halloween.

According to CBI, the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at the IHOP restaurant on Main Street around 3:53 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers learned the alleged stolen vehicle — a Honda CRV — was parked at a home on County Road 107, northwest of Alamosa, and a man was reportedly threatening the residents with a knife.

A deputy, along with a Colorado State Patrol trooper, arrived to the home and were flagged down by the homeowner, who was pointing towards the man and vehicle, CBI said.

According to CBI, the trooper was confronted by the man, who was armed with a knife. The deputy shot the man just after 4:15 p.m. CBI did not release details about what preceded the shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by the Alamosa County Coroner as Benjamin Arvizo, 31.

CBI said Arvizo does not appear to be associated with the house.

The Alamosa County Sheriff's Office requested the third-party investigation. Agents with CBI and Alamosa police are reviewing body-worn camera video and conducting interviews. Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave, per department policies.