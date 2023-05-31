Watch Now
Air Force picks Colorado for more Space Force missions as politics loom over headquarters decision

Jess Rapfogel/AP
Officers salute as Air Force One takes off with President Joe Biden aboard at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, to travel to Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
Posted at 5:56 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 19:56:34-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has announced the permanent location for many more U.S. Space Force units — and none of them are in Huntsville, Alabama. This suggests the service may be moving ahead with at least part of the design it originally sought for the new force before it became entangled in politics.

Four more Space Force missions will now be based in Colorado Springs, a notable choice during a larger and now politicized battle over where to locate the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command.

Colorado Springs, which is housing Space Command's temporary headquarters, was the Air Force's preferred location. But Donald Trump, in the final days of his presidency, selected Alabama instead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
