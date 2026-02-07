'Ain't Done Just Yet' brings Broadway spirit — and big life lessons — to older adult communities

THORNTON, Colo. — In performance spaces around Denver, laughter mixes with tears as a group of older adults sing, dance, and tell stories that hit close to home for other older adults. This is "Ain't Done Just Yet," a one-hour musical revue blending comedy with heartfelt reflection.

Its creator, Russell Lubliner, calls it “a unicorn… there’s no senior entertainment like this anywhere.”

Lubliner’s journey to the stage was far from traditional. In 2020, COVID‑19 shut down his Chicago pizza business in just 26 days.

“I thought to myself, my business shouldn’t define me, and neither should my age,” he said.

With no musical background, Lubliner said he woke up one night and wrote lyrics to the show’s title song: “Ain’t done just yet… we got a lot of juice left.”

Denver7 "Ain't Done Just Yet" creator, Russell Lubliner.

The revue tackles themes like ageism, isolation, and resilience.

“One of the major themes is my aversion to ageism… a lot of the seniors say our families really don’t pay that much attention… you see ageism in TV shows and in general attitudes. That’s unfortunate,” Lubliner explained.

Audience member Edward Galston says it’s more than entertainment — it’s generational connection.

“Bring your grandchildren, bring your adult children even, and let them experience what we went through… it’s very important to pass these feelings on.” He added, “When it’s over, on the ride home, they’ll ask questions… and now that’s educational.”

Performer Christine Shelton, who plays “Tilly,” a character struggling with dementia, says the role resonates widely.

“Usually there’s someone in the audience who knows someone struggling with dementia,” she said.

For her and other cast members, being part of the show is a mental workout.

“As an older person, memorization and going out of my box a little bit is good for my memory and keeps me sharp… I try.”

The songs are humorous and poignant, but always grounded in truth. One number addresses the loss of communication with family; another reflects a Vietnam veteran’s perspective. Lubliner says the goal is simple: Give older adults a reason to get out of their rooms — and remind them they’re not alone.

“It’s nice to know we share a lot of the same experiences, and that’s where it comes home,” he said.

Lubliner hopes to grow “Ain’t Done Just Yet” into a music video that can be shared with seniors nationwide. Until then, audiences in Colorado will keep enjoying this spirited reminder that getting older doesn’t mean the music has to stop.

You can learn more about "Ain't Done Just Yet" on their website.