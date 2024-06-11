'I am frustrated': After weeks of issues, RTD announces CDOT partnership to mitigate light rail delays

DENVER —It's been a rough month for commuters of RTD's light rail service along the southeast metro corridor, with delays, cancellations, and little to no communication from the transportation district regarding what is happening.

However, on Tuesday, RTD shared more information and announced a partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation to help mitigate some of those issues along the corridor.

RTD said that beginning Tuesday, RTD’s E and H light rail line riders can use CDOT’s Bustang South Line between Sky Ridge, Colorado and Denver Union stations through Sept. 14 using RTD fares.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after at least a month of unreliable service for commuters on the E and H lines, which was due, in part, to continuing track inspections and the Coping Panels Project, which has entered the final phase of repairing the caps on retaining walls.

Rockies fans were introduced to the ongoing issues with the lines along the corridor last week when several of them, heading to the game Wednesday, got stuck on a packed H-line train.

"I am frustrated," said an RTD rider last week. "One reason being, there's no communication. They just keep pushing back the times."

Denver7 | Traffic Fans heading to Rockies game get stuck on RTD light rail lines Robert Garrison

Service alerts on the agency's website have mentioned the lag, but riders say the estimated delay times RTD publishes do not match the actual wait times. And when a train does arrive, it doesn't move very fast, going about 10 mph between stations, according to RTD riders.

RTD said the speed restrictions are in place so crews can complete maintenance on issues discovered during routine inspections.

"The speed restrictions are in place for specific sections of the E, H, and R lines, resulting in additional trip time for customers to reach their destinations," RTD said in a news release.

The transportation agency did not provide a timeline as to when these projects will be completed.

The following information was provided by RTD on how to use the Bustang service:

Bustang will accept all valid forms of RTD fare, including:

- RTD MyRide app QR code

- RTD MyRide card

- RTD MyRide mobile ticket(s): Activate tickets before boarding

- Paper Tickets: Ticket Vending Machine tickets, bus-printed tickets, paper Monthly Passes, validated 10-Ride Ticket Book tickets and Free Ride Coupons

- Cash: Exact change required

- Active duty members of the U.S. Military and law enforcement, Youth 19 and under, those with an Access-a-Ride ID, and an aide to person with a disability ride at no cost

RTD cash fares:

-Standard 3-Hour Pass: $2.75

-Discount* 3-Hour Pass $1.35; *Discount fares apply to seniors 65+, individuals with disabilities, Medicare recipients, and customers enrolled in LiVE.

RTD customers are encouraged to prepay fare via the RTD MyRide app to expedite the boarding process. For customers paying cash, Bustang operators will ask if a transfer ticket is needed. If so, operators will direct RTD customers to an RTD Ticket Vending Machine and wait a reasonable time for a customer to purchase a ticket before continuing the route. Fare payment is unavailable through the Bustang mobile ticketing app.

RTD customers may board Bustang at the following locations:

- Denver Union Station – Gate B4 of the downstairs bus concourse

- Colorado Station – Gate E

- Sky Ridge Station – In front of station. No RTD customer parking available.

Bustang scheduling and boarding informatioN

- Customers may access Bustang South Line scheduling here.

- Customers can use the Trip Planner on RTD Next Ride to plan travel between Denver Union, Colorado and Sky Ridge stations. The Bustang South Line is listed as “SOUTH” in trip planning results.

Bustang travel times:

- Northbound to Union Station: 55 minutes from Sky Ridge Station, 35 minutes from Colorado Station

- Southbound from Union Station: 60 minutes to Sky Ridge Station, 40 minutes to Colorado Station

Lone Tree Link

Customers traveling to/from Sky Ridge in Lone Tree can explore the Link on Demand shuttle service to access Sky Ridge Station. Customers may also download the Link On Demand app.