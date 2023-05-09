After the verdict, Gannon Stauch's parents reflect on the loss of their son

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The family of Gannon Stauch is speaking publicly for the first time since his stepmother was convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with a corpse.

His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was sentenced to serve two life sentences, plus 13 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, Gannon's parents addressed the court and the defendant on how their loss will impact them for the rest of their lives.

News5's Ashley Portillo is speaking with the family today about their loss and how they can possibly move on now with the conclusion of the trial.

"I slept a little later and slept great. I felt relief. I felt peace. I walked outside and thought, what am I going to do now? I'm very thankful for the first time in more than three years to have that feeling," said Gannon's mother Landen Bullard. "The whole timeline. The only thing I picture is Gannon running out of the car trying to go to his safe place, to his bed, and hiding under his covers. That's what I see... It just bothers me having that sequence happen, that's a hard pain."

Stauch Family

While speaking about Letecia's impact on her family, Bullard told the court that she can't say Letecia ruined her life because "that would be a form of sick victory for her."

"Even through this process, it has been a game for her," Bullard said. "Instead of taking that power and allowing her to hurt me further, I wanted to tell you this: Let me tell you what Gannon has done, even to this day, even after you hurt him and taint any positive image of him. He has caused families and communities and children and adults to come to Christ. He has called unity in times of trial. He is a hero."

Gannon's father Al Stauch said, in part, "Your honor, I refuse to allow anger to poison my soul. Now for my precious premature-born son, Gannon, I never thought in my wildest dreams that you would be in danger and I would have never left you with what turned out to be a murderer and the last person to see you on this Earth. I'm sorry."

While handing down Letecia's sentence, Judge Gregory Werner said her attempts to justify her mental health issues as a shield for her actions is a disservice to those with mental health struggles who have had their free will taken away by extreme mental health disorders.

"You have shown no remorse throughout this process, instead you made a choice to build a web of lies," Judge Werner said.