After pleading guilty to animal abuse, Colorado man sentenced to 12 years in prison

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A Boulder County man accused of abusing his girlfriend's cats and dog was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a charge of cruelty to animals.

Nathaniel Stark, 27, was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections on Friday after pleading guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals on May 13. At the same time, he also pleaded guilty to being a sex offender and failing to verify his location, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The Lafayette Police Department said Stark, who is designated as a sexually violent predator, moved to Lafayette in 2020. The district attorney's office said he was living in Longmont when the crimes were committed.

He had originally been sentenced on Jan. 5, 2018 to 10 years of sex offender intensive supervision probation, according to the district attorney's office.

Just before his release from a halfway house in August 2019, his girlfriend's animals began to become injured.

Within three months of them living together, two of her cats died and veterinarians determined that one died of injuries consistent with head trauma and strangulation, according to the district attorney's office.

In February 2020, Stark beat his girlfriend's dog and a veterinarian noted "a significant amount of bruising between the dog’s hind legs," the district attorney's office said. The dog also had bruises above her hind legs. She was removed from their custody.

In October 2020, Stark was arrested for violating his bond by having contact with animals.

After this arrest, he fled the state, but was extradited back to Colorado after he was arrested in Indiana, according to The Daily Camera.

"This case involved terrible conduct against animals," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty. "Given his prior conduct and the cruel acts involving his partner’s pets, the defendant clearly presented a risk to others. That’s why we have a prosecutor who specializes in cases involving animal cruelty. I appreciate all the hard work by Jenny McClintock and law enforcement in this aggravated cruelty to animals case. With this lengthy prison sentence, this defendant is being held responsible for his conduct.”