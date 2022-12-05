After overdoses, John F. Kennedy High implements changes to student parking

DENVER — An overdose involving five students at John F. Kennedy High School is forcing school administrators to make some changes.

As of Friday, students are no longer allowed to hang out in their cars while on the school's grounds. Where they park is also under stricter supervision.

The overdoses happened Thursday morning. Medics took one teen to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown, but was listed Friday as stable. Another teen was treated at the scene. The other three teens were released to their parents.

Neither Denver Public Schools nor school administrators have specified which drug the teens overdosed on.

Still, a message Friday from principal Tiffany Almon urges families to read more about the dangers of fentanyl.

"I think this is an unfortunate situation that is all too prevalent around our schools today," Rise Above Colorado executive director Kent MacLennan said Sunday.

His statewide organization aims to prevent substance abuse among our youth. Recently, it has honed in on reminding teens about the risks of taking drugs that come from the streets.

"Whether that's being passed from your friend or someone you think is a trusted person, you have to assume that those risks are out there," he said.

The best way he recommends parents talk about this topic with their kids is to do so in a science- and fact-based way, not scare tactics. Focus on the risks and how to prevent an overdose.

"As much as we want to prevent it and educate youth, we want to also have those tools at our disposal to get help quickly and to provide Naloxone," MacLennan said.

DPS has a whole page online dedicated to fentanyl, including links to resources like Rise Above Colorado.

"As a parent, go there and see how we're trying to communicate with youth, and then maybe you can take some of those tools with you," MacLennan said.

You can read Principal Almon's full message to parents below: