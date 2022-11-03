After his sudden death, Colo. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean will lie in state Nov. 10

DENVER — Funeral arrangements are finalized for Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, who died at his home on Sunday.

On Nov. 10, he will lie in state in the Colorado Capitol’s Rotunda, the Colorado House Republicans announced Thursday.

An autopsy found the 55-year-old died of a heart attack.

McKean, known for his warm personality, wicked sense of humor and for reaching across the aisle to build legislative consensus, was a Republican state representative from Loveland, serving since 2016. He was first elected to the Loveland City Council in 2009.

He was elected House Minority Leader for the 73rd General Assembly last year.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 3, 11am

McKean leaves behind a longtime partner and two children.

A 30-minute ceremony — including the McKean family, state legislators, and special guests — will honor him Tuesday at noon. Several people will make remarks, including Gov. Jared Polis, former Gov. Bill Owens, House Speaker Alec Garnett, and the newly elected House Minority Leader.

The McKean family will hold a celebration service at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Resurrection Fellowship Church in Loveland.

All events are open to the public.

Polis ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on the day of McKean's memorial service.

McKean was running unopposed in his fourth term in the House, according to the Colorado House Republicans.