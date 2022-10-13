After experiencing homelessness, Denver man spreading the word about Denver Basic Income Project

DENVER — Denver’s latest attempt to combat the cycle of homelessness may be the most talked about one yet.

For months, Denver7 has told you about the Denver Basic Income Project, which will put money right in the hands of people experiencing homelessness.

Two days ago, the application process opened. So far, more than 700 people have applied.

It’s important to note, this isn’t just putting money in the hands of anyone living on the streets. People must meet certain requirements, including:



Being connected with a community-based organization

Passing a mental health a substance abuse screening

Must be without regular nighttime housing.

The goal is to help around 820 people. Two hundred sixty people will get $6,500 dollars up front and $500 dollars a month for 11 months. One hundred sixty people will get $1,000 dollars a month for 12 months. Three hundred people will get $50 a month for 12 months.

Denver7 spoke to a man who used to be homeless in Denver and is now helping spread the word about the Denver Basic Income Project.

Paul Napoli came to Denver to attend law school back in 1997.

"I've always have been interested in law. I always had family telling me I should be a lawyer because I argue too much," he said.

Years after graduating, things turn a turn for the worse.

"I was hit by a drunk driver, hit me from behind doing 60 mph while I was stuck in traffic. My spine got worse and worse. My health got worse and worse. My company went under in 2015, and I wasn’t able to work. I lost my house and car and everything I had," Napoli said.

He ended up homeless. Napoli said he doesn't know where he'd be if not for programs like the Colorado Village Collaborative.

"I got put into one of the safe outdoor spaces, and I was there. They took care of me and got me a housing voucher," he said.

Two weeks ago, Napoli moved into his own apartment in Denver. He's now helping spread the word about the Denver Basic Income Project. He printed out copies of the application to hand out to people he knows.

"I'm making a few copies of this for some of the people on Colfax that I know to make sure that they know about it and see if it's available for them," Napoli said.

Those running the Denver Basic Income Project are urging others to help, too.

"We're firm believers that do not judge someone until you walked a mile in their shoes, because you really do not know what they've experienced," said Andre Cunningham, who is on the advisory board for the Denver Basic Income Project.