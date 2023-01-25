Watch Now
African Chamber of Commerce Colorado to host second annual business awards reception

This year's reception will feature journalist Roland Martin and actor John Amos, best known for his roles in "Good Times" and "West Wing." Congressman Joe Neguse will give the keynote address.
DENVER — On Friday, Jan. 27, the African Chamber of Commerce Colorado will host its second annual business awards reception.

This year's reception will feature special guests, including journalist Roland Martin and actor John Amos, best known for his roles in "Good Times" and "The West Wing." Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse will give the keynote address.

State Rep. Naquetta Ricks, president of the African Chamber of Commerce Colorado, said the event will celebrate small businesses and serve as a fundraiser

“It supports the programs of the African Chamber of Commerce and the mission of the African Chamber of Commerce, which is to develop trade and investment between the African communities here in Colorado and also expand trade globally into Africa,” Ricks said.

The event will begin at 5:30pm at the Infinity Park Event Center.

