Affidavit: Man intentionally drove into Grand Junction Police Department

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A man was arrested for attempted murder and attempted assault after he allegedly intentionally drove into the Grand Junction Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Nathan David Chacon, 45, is accused of purposely driving his silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado into the lobby around 12:30 p.m.

The truck crashed through the front door of the lobby and came to rest after it collided with a retaining wall that divides employees from the public lobby, according to the arrest affidavit.

Video from the lobby shows Chacon exiting the truck after the crash and laying on the floor before being taken into custody.

There have been at least 90 calls for service involving Chacon over the past few years, according to the affidavit. The document states he would often report "strange happenings that have been unfounded."

In the days leading up to the crash, deputies noted "a pattern that Nathan was becoming frustrated with Deputies as he would hang up on them and swear at them over the phone."

Wednesday morning, Chacon left his house and began driving out of the Grand Junction area when he "realized he was "being followed" by several cars," the affidavit states. Chacon told investigators he became paranoid and "began making erratic turns and turning down side streets in order to avoid these vehicles."

Chacon drove from his home to Palisade, to Clifton, and then to Grand Junction.

Chacon eventually drove to the Grand Junction Police Department. He told investigators he "did not want to be killed, so he chose to drive into the lobby," according to court documents.

"As Nathan told me (the investigator) this, he advised he knew it was dumb but he knew what he needed to do in order to be heard," the affidavit reads.

Chacon was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for attempted murder in the first degree, attempted assault in the first degree, attempted vehicular homicide - reckless driving, attempted vehicular assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

No one was injured in the crash. Damages are estimated to be more than $100,000 but less than $1,000,000, according to the affidavit.