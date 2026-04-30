Affidavit: Man claims stolen Boulder fire truck ‘belonged to him because of the Lord’

BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a Boulder fire truck just after he got out of the slammer early Tuesday morning told police that the truck “belonged to him because of the ‘Lord,’” according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday.

Richmond Johnson, 33, was booked back into the Boulder County Jail after he allegedly led police on a chase in the stolen $1.7 million electric fire truck through the streets of Boulder, resulting in at least $25,000 in damages, according to the affidavit.

The Boulder Police Department said nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

Boulder police

The incident began around 3 a.m. as Johnson was being released from the Boulder County Jail, where he had been held for third-degree trespassing, police said.

At the same time, a Boulder Fire Rescue crew was treating a patient in the jail lobby. After Johnson exited the jail, he allegedly climbed into the parked fire truck and drove off.

It’s not known if the engine was left running or was unsecured at the time.

"It's so uncommon for something like this to happen," said Jamie Barker, public information officer for Boulder Fire-Rescue. "There are a certain number of things you need to do in order to be able to run that engine.”

Boulder Boulder PD: Man allegedly steals fire engine right after release from jail Stephanie Butzer

Boulder County Sheriff deputies and Boulder police began pursuing the stolen fire truck as the suspect allegedly led them through Boulder and onto Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue, then north on US 287 into Longmont, where stop sticks were deployed.

According to the affidavit, Johnson eventually lost control at 1st Avenue and Main Street in Longmont, abandoned the truck, and ran.

But he didn’t get far as police had him in handcuffs just moments after he took off.

Boulder PD: Man allegedly steals fire engine right after release from jail

Johnson claimed ownership of the vehicle as he was getting arrested, according to documents.

“While on scene, Johnson made several statements claiming that the fire truck and its contents belonged to him because of the ‘Lord,” the affidavit read.

The stolen engine—one of only two electric fire trucks in Boulder’s fleet—was significantly damaged, according to the affidavit.

Some residents questioned how quickly people are released from jail, saying incidents like this feel preventable.

"I have heard many times where people get discharged very quickly and it's frustrating," said Kendall Laird, a long-time Boulder resident.

Police noted that Johnson has an extensive criminal history. He faces additional charges: felony motor vehicle theft (two counts), felony vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, and felony criminal mischief (damage to city property).

Boulder Fire‑Rescue said service to the community is unaffected because reserve engines are available.