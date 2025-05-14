AdventHealth's Zero Suicide initiative offers hope, healing

DENVER — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and AdventHealth is taking steps to combat suicide through its Zero Suicide initiative.

The proactive approach connects individuals in crisis with vital resources, often making the difference between life and death.

Jim Roybal is one of the many faces of resilience within this initiative. Having faced dark moments himself, Roybal believes his survival is nothing short of miraculous.

"They say I'm a miracle. I should not be here," he said, reflecting on his suicide attempt in 2023.

In December 2023, Roybal drove himself to a parking lot with a gun by his side, seeing no way out of his turmoil.

"I saw nothing but black when I was sitting in that parking lot. I just remember the flash of the gun and felt the heat," Roybal said, recalling the moment he attempted to take his life by shooting himself in the chest.

Despite the tragedy, Roybal emerged from the experience determined to help others. After a month in the hospital and a year recovering at home, he found work as a perioperative support specialist at AdventHealth Porter. In his new role, he began to share his story, aiming to break down the stigma surrounding mental health conversations.

"I'm happy to be a part of sharing my story for the purpose of helping others who feel like their end is now, and it really isn't," he said.

The Zero Suicide initiative, a nationwide program adopted by AdventHealth, builds on the idea that suicide is preventable, particularly among patients receiving care for mental health issues. Audrey Price, an emergency psychiatric consultant at AdventHealth Porter, explained the initiative's core goals.

"Understanding a little bit more [about patients], doing more assessments on individuals, and training our team in different ways to approach these conversations," she said.

One critical component of this initiative includes follow-up phone calls to former patients.

"I do those follow-up calls myself, and a lot of the time, what I hear is like, 'Oh, thank you so much for checking in on me. I didn't think anyone would do that.' And I think a surprise in the fact that we were able to help and support them," said Price. "That little bit goes a long way."

Roybal's recovery journey didn't come without challenges, stressing the importance of finding a support system during overwhelming times.

"I want people to know when you are feeling down, when you are feeling low, and you don't feel like you have anybody to talk to, there's always 988 you can call, and there's a support line that will help you," Roybal said.

Individuals battling suicidal thoughts are encouraged to reach out, not only to professionals but also to friends and family.

"You don’t have to offer advice, you don’t have to give suggestions. Just let them know you’re there," Roybal said.

His message is clear: Despite life's darkest moments, hope exists.

"I have a lot more to look forward to. Every day is a blessing, and I thank God for every day that He has given me," Roybal said.

As Denver observes Mental Health Awareness Month, Roybal's story serves as a reminder that understanding, empathy, and proactive care can save lives. Ultimately, it may take just one conversation to help someone find their way back to hope.

Help is available for people experiencing a crisis. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is reachable at 988 for anyone in need of immediate support.