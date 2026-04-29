AdventHealth Littleton relaunches 24/7 forensic nurse program for survivors of violence

LITTLETON, Colo. — AdventHealth Littleton relaunched their Forensic Nurse Examiner Program on Wednesday and is now able to help patients of sexual assault, domestic violence, elder abuse, and even gun violence 24/7.

The program provides both trauma-informed medical care and collects forensic evidence for victims of violence.

The hospital transformed what is usually a sterile exam room into an inviting space complete with aroma therapy, home décor, and calm lighting.

Denver7 Forensic Nurse exam room at AdventHealth Littleton

They hope to set patients at ease for invasive forensic exams that typically can feel cold, clinical, and frightening.

Lorna Leader, assistant nurse manager of the program, says the work is deeply personal.

“In 1979, I was taken by a stranger for five days and unfortunately sexually assaulted, and I went through the same kind of exam, but they're much different now than they were back in 1979,” Leader said. “While it's not about me, I make sure that they have the best experience that they can while they're here on the most traumatic day of their lives.”

Denver7 Lorna Leader, the Assistant Nurse Manager at AdventHealth Littleton and Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter

Previously, the hospital was managed by Centura Health and known as Littleton Adventist Hospital. In 2023, Centura Health split up, which resulted in AdventHealth rebranding and operating the hospital.

Robin Clutters with AdventHealth said in a statement that the Forensic Nurse Examiner Program “had to take a pause during the disaffiliation” and that “Lorna would help as needed if patients came in, but they were not able to support patients around the clock.”

Local law enforcement and advocates were also at the hospital on Wednesday to learn about the 24/7 services and trauma-informed care to ensure patients receive the justice they need.

“We are big on expanding and talking about education to our law enforcement, our EMS, our prosecutors, so that they know what victims go through, why they act the way that they do, and what they're feeling. I think that begins the healing from start to finish,” Leader said.

The relaunch falls during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to stand in solidarity with survivors.