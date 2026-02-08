ADUs approved across Commerce City to help ease housing shortage

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, are now allowed throughout Commerce City. Officials say this will help address housing needs, while some residents are cautious about what this growth could mean for their neighborhoods.

ADUs can be additions to a home, basement apartments, or even a separate structure in the backyard. City leaders say this move is part of a bigger plan to address a growing housing shortage.

“The accessory dwelling units are one piece of the puzzle in filling that gap,” said Mike Sutherland, Commerce City community development director.

There are 18,000 single-family homes in the city that are now able to build ADUs on their property.

Sutherland says the city needs more affordable housing.

“Lower-income renters can afford about half the required rents in Commerce City,” said Sutherland.

However, not everyone is fully on board. Some homeowners say that while ADUs could bring opportunity, they also bring concerns.

“I have a house here, and it would be great to have an ADU if I ever wanted to rent it out, but I do feel like it's already very crowded. It would be tough to have a lot more people move into the neighborhood, as well as just general noise or people around,” said Veronica, a Commerce City homeowner.

Denver7’s Sophia Villalba took those concerns to the city and asked what could be done about potentially seeing more parking and about noise complaints if they occur.

“We do have laws in place regarding noise, so they're always welcome to call code enforcement or the police. Parking is usually a concern for these types of units, but the state law prevents cities from requiring extra parking for these structures,” said Sutherland.

One Commerce City resident left a question on Facebook, asking whether this new ADU rule supersedes HOAs.

Commerce City responded, saying, as part of a state mandate, ADUs are still allowed in homes with an HOA.

Last year, Denver7 covered a new statewide law that went into effect, making it easier for homeowners to consider building an ADU on their property.

Across Colorado, ADUs generally must be allowed anywhere else that other detached dwellings are allowed. The law also places limits on what local governments can restrict for the project.

While ADUs are just one piece of the puzzle, Sutherland says the city council is expected to continue working on a broader housing action plan sometime this year.