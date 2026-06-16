ADL files civil rights complaint alleging antisemitic bullying at Boulder school

BOULDER, Colo. — The Anti-Defamation League filed a civil rights complaint Monday against Boulder Valley School District, alleging that the district failed to intervene on behalf of a Jewish student who endured repeated antisemitic bullying.

The alleged harassment went on for two school years and was targeted at an 8th-grade student at Southern Hills Middle School, according to an ADL news release.

The alleged incidents include students attempting to play “Jew touch tag” during PE class, calling Jews “dirty,” and another student saying “Hitler should have killed all the Jews when he had the chance,” the ADL said in the release.

The organization alleges that the student was also physically assaulted, including one incident in December 2025 where a classmate reportedly lassoed the student with a Chromebook cord and dragged him backward by his neck while using a slur, according to the complaint.

The ADL claims that the district was notified of these incidents, including a police report and written pleas from the student’s parents, yet BVSD officials failed to properly address the issue, leading the student to hide his religious identity.

“No family should have to fight this hard to ensure a Jewish child’s safety at school, and certainly no Jewish student should face the threat of assault or harassment because of their Jewish identity,” said James Pasch, ADL Vice President of Litigation, in the release.

The organization is asking the U.S. Department of Education to require BVSD to adopt zero‑tolerance antisemitism policies, mandatory staff and student training, stronger reporting systems, and district‑wide policy reviews to ensure Jewish students are protected.

BVSD said in a statement that it takes all reports of harassment and discrimination seriously.

“While the Boulder Valley School District does not comment on ongoing legal matters, we take all allegations of discrimination and harassment seriously. We continue to focus on improvements to our policies, reporting systems, practices, and education efforts—all with the goal of ensuring every BVSD student feels safe, welcomed, and has a strong sense of belonging,” the district said.

ADL notes that Colorado recorded 167 antisemitic incidents in 2025.