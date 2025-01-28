Watch Now
ADL decries swastika symbol displayed on historic Denver building

Denver police notified of swastika displayed on Holocaust Remembrance Day
swastika.png
Denver police have launched an investigation into a swastika symbol displayed since last week on Denver’s historic Austin Boulding along East Colfax Avenue, and leaders of the Anti-Defamation League are urging metro residents to take a stand against it.

The swastika is visible above a window near the top of the building about 10 blocks east of the state capitol and across the street from a city recreation center.

The Denver Police Department first learned of the swastika on Jan. 23, and the investigation by the Bias-Motivated Crimes Unit is in progress, Sgt. Jay Casillas said.

A young woman protested on Sunday afternoon, standing in front of the building, at 1472 Josephine St., holding a sign that read: “Fascists not welcome here.”

The ADL has received nearly a dozen complaints. ADL officials notified Denver Police and the City Council, ADL Mountain States senior associate regional director Jeremy Shaver said.

