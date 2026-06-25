Person pulled from river in Adams County and brought to hospital

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A person was pulled from a river in Adams County and rushed to the hospital on Thursday.

Adams County Fire said crews responded to Engineers Park just before 4 p.m., near E. 74th and Brannan Place.

Limited information is available about the circumstances or the rescued person, but they were removed from the water near E. 78th and Steele Street. It's not clear if they survived the incident or the extent of their injuries.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office also responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.