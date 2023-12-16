Watch Now
Adams County SWAT responds to potential hostage situation

Adams County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 12:10:12-05

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A potential hostage situation has negotiators hoping for a peaceful resolution in Adams County Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT responded to a call around 5: 35 a.m. regarding the potential situation inside a home in the 6500 block of Perry Street.

Deputies are currently negotiating with the occupants of the house.

This is a developing story

 

