Adams County SWAT responds to potential hostage situation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A potential hostage situation has negotiators hoping for a peaceful resolution in Adams County Saturday morning.
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT responded to a call around 5: 35 a.m. regarding the potential situation inside a home in the 6500 block of Perry Street.
Deputies are currently negotiating with the occupants of the house.
This is a developing story
