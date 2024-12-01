Adams County Sheriff’s Office: Deputies shoot, kill axe-wielding man

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man Saturday who they said was approaching officers with an axe or similar-style weapon.

It happened after a concerned citizen called 911 at 4:42 p.m. to report that the man living at a home in the 7600 block of Heather Place was possibly suicidal and had access to weapons, according to the sheriff’s office.

Denver7 The alleged weapon from the Heather Place incident.

Around 5:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies fired at the axe-wielding man as he approached officers who were giving him several verbal commands to “drop the axe.”

After the shooting, medical personnel treated the man and transported him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is currently investigating the incident.