Adams County Sheriff’s commander dies while on duty

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the passing of a commander who died Monday while on duty.

Karl Smalley, 67, was found not breathing by fellow deputies who were responding to a missing person report near Box Elder Creek in the Watkins area, the sheriff’s office said.

He was pronounced deceased soon after.

The sheriff’s office said Smalley had just started his day and was on duty at the time he was found unresponsive.

His death is being treated as a line-of-duty loss. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The sheriff’s office press release did not clarify whether Smalley was connected to the missing person report or was himself the subject of that report.

Smalley served with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years, most recently as Commander of District 5, where he oversaw Watkins and Strasburg, according to the sheriff's office.

He was described in the release as a devoted husband to his wife, Tracey, and as a respected leader, colleague, and friend.