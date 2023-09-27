Adams County man accused of killing wife faces first-degree murder charge

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County man has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of his wife on Sept. 16.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Kenneth Goodson, 54, of Thornton after finding a deceased woman inside a home along the 12200 block of Holly Way.

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation, which led to Goodson's arrest.

He was formally charged on Monday with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

No other details are available.

