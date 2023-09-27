Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Adams County man accused of killing wife faces first-degree murder charge

adams county sheriff's office vehicle.jpg
Denver7
adams county sheriff's office vehicle.jpg
Posted at 11:33 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 13:40:56-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County man has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of his wife on Sept. 16.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Kenneth Goodson, 54, of Thornton after finding a deceased woman inside a home along the 12200 block of Holly Way.

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation, which led to Goodson's arrest.

He was formally charged on Monday with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

No other details are available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 27, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know