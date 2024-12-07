Adams County Fire Rescue using firetruck to share critical message about fentanyl

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado fire agency is coming together to share an important reminder about the dangers of fentanyl.

The Adams County Fire Rescue (ACFR) team on Friday unveiled its new Fire Engine 11, which features a different look than a traditional firetruck. Fire Engine 11 is completely wrapped in red and black and features bold words and images about fentanyl.

Fire Chief Troy Patterson said the goal is to get a reaction from the public.

"This is our effort to reach out to our community and increase awareness for fentanyl and the epidemic we’re currently experiencing," Chief Patterson said. "This is normally a red fire truck. Extensive work went into getting this wrapping in place."

Engineer firefighter Mike Eason will be driving the fire engine. He's noticed an increase in the number of overdose calls over the past few weeks.

"I think it's difficult because families aren’t aware of what their kids are doing... They’re in the kitchen with family and then they go in their room and families don’t see them for an amount of time. And then they go and find out they overdosed on something," Eason said.

The fentanyl epidemic is one that has personally impacted the department. Firefighter Ben Ramos lost his 33-year-old brother to fentanyl in Sept. 2019.

"I miss my brother every day. He was truly an amazing person. He was charismatic, easy-going and hilarious, and was loved by many and dearly missed," Ramos said.

"It's scary. I don’t think there's enough education going on as far as the dangers of fentanyl," said Eason.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), five out of 10 pills contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl, and it only takes one pill to kill.

"Hopefully this is like a rolling billboard going down the street that will be recognized," Eason said.

Fire officials said the fire engine will be wrapped for about six months and will also be shown at different events in the community.