Adams County fire crews find body under I-25 bridge during illegal burn call

Adams County Fire Rescue crews found a body in a tunnel under an Interstate 25 bridge Saturday morning while responding to an illegal burn call, fire officials said.

A fire department spokesperson said it's "way too early" to tell whether the body is connected to the initial illegal burn call.

Crews first responded to the burn call underneath the bridge at 70th Avenue and I-25 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the post from fire officials. When firefighters arrived, there was smoke coming out of a tunnel under the bridge, the post said.

During a search of the tunnel, crews discovered the body and removed it from the scene.

A fire department spokesperson said the Adams County sheriff's office was also on the scene working with fire officials.

This is a developing story that may be updated.