Adams County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen on April 15

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in April.

Emily Castelo, 16, was last seen on April 15 getting into an unidentified silver Acura sedan at 6990 Pecos Street in unincorporated Adams County. Witnesses told deputies that the Acura was missing a front bumper and was driven by a "younger Hispanic male."

Adams County Sheriff's Office

Castelo is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dress and white sandals.

Anyone with information about Castelo's whereabouts is asked to contact Senior Detective MacDonald at 720-322-1217 or jmacdonald@adcogov.org.