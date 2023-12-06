Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Adam Sandler, famous friends pose with Colorado Eagles after Loveland show

Adam Sandler Rob Schneider Jonathan Loughran Colorado Eagles
Colorado Eagles
Adam Sandler Rob Schneider Jonathan Loughran Colorado Eagles
Posted at 9:30 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 23:31:03-05

LOVELAND, Colo. — It was a star-studded night at Blue FCU Arena in Loveland on Monday.

Comedian Adam Sandler was in town for the first of two Colorado stops in his "I Missed You" Tour, and brought along special guests Rob Schneider and Jonathan Loughran. After the show, the comedians posed with a few players from the Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

The team shared a photo of the meeting Tuesday with the caption, "Is that Gilmore again??"

Sandler will be back in Colorado on Dec. 12 for a show at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Eagles are putting on a show of their own at home against the Tucson Roadrunners on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 before taking it on the road to Bakersfield, California.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives