Adam Sandler, famous friends pose with Colorado Eagles after Loveland show

LOVELAND, Colo. — It was a star-studded night at Blue FCU Arena in Loveland on Monday.

Comedian Adam Sandler was in town for the first of two Colorado stops in his "I Missed You" Tour, and brought along special guests Rob Schneider and Jonathan Loughran. After the show, the comedians posed with a few players from the Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

The team shared a photo of the meeting Tuesday with the caption, "Is that Gilmore again??"

“Is that Gilmore again??”



Shoutout to @AdamSandler for stopping by to see the boys last night! pic.twitter.com/9fIGWIErhh — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) December 5, 2023

Sandler will be back in Colorado on Dec. 12 for a show at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Eagles are putting on a show of their own at home against the Tucson Roadrunners on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 before taking it on the road to Bakersfield, California.