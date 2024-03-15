Active IED found outside Parker Safeway Thursday night, suspect taken into custody

PARKER, Colo. — An active improvised explosive device (IED) was found in Parker on Thursday evening and a suspect was booked on multiple charges, police said.

On Thursday evening, the Parker Police Department posted on social media that it was investigating a suspicious package near the Safeway at 11011 Parker Road. Shortly before 9 p.m., the department said the package was disposed of.

More details came out Friday morning, when police said they found a stolen vehicle near the Safeway and took a suspect into custody. While the details are not yet known, police said this led them to a suspicious device near the store. It appeared to be an explosive.

Parker Police Department

The Douglas County Explosive Ordnance Disposal team arrived at the scene and confirmed it was an active IED. The explosive was collected and rendered safe, police said.

The explosive ordnance disposal team and federal partners are continuing to investigate this case.

The suspect, who has not been named, was brought to jail on charges of motor vehicle theft, drug possession, possession of illegal weapons and possession of explosives, police said.

No other details were immediately available.