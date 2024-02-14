ACLU's new podcast focuses on civil rights, giving a voice to Coloradans

DENVER — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado has released a new podcast called "Of the People."

The podcast aims to share the stories of Coloradans who face civil rights injustices and shine a light on advocates in their fights for equity.

"Everything that goes into a podcast, it's a lot more than some folks might imagine," said Ivan Popov, a digital media associate for the ACLU of Colorado.

Popov oversees research, books guests and conducts interviews for the show. He said recent recordings have focused on topics of incarceration, LGBTQ+ rights and mental health.

Denver7 was present as Popov interviewed Aspen Chin, the founder of The Lounge, which offers academic support and mentorship for under-served youth.

"I built a curriculum aligned with the school year," said Chin.

Chin's program offers support in areas where some schools may fall short.

"So it's academic and life excellence," said Chin. "We also added in things like learning about credit, mortgage, understanding the different purposes of income and investments, and money and opportunities."

Popov hopes to continue sharing stories like Chin's as the podcast gains traction.

"Of the People" releases new episodes on the second Monday of every month. You can find the podcast on Soundcloud, Apple Podcast, and Spotify.